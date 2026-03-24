Delhi Assembly congratulates PM Modi for 8,931-day tenure in power

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Assembly on Monday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for setting a milestone of 8,931 days in public life, first as the chief minister of Gujarat and then as the prime minister of the country.

On Sunday, Modi had surpassed the 8,930-day record of former Sikkim CM Pawan Kumar Chamling to become the longest-serving head of a government in India.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, “The prime minister has served the country like a saint and lived a spotless life dedicated to the development and service of the nation. The PM worked with a vision. I congratulate him on behalf of every citizen of Delhi. He changed many definitions. He has worked 24x7, 365 days, in the service of the nation and enhanced the pride and honour of the country through governance and foreign policy.”

Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood tabled a motion congratulating the prime minister for the milestone, which was later passed by the Assembly.

PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh also applauded the milestone of PM’s governance and said, “His ‘vikas’ (development) was not restricted to just a few cities and towns of the country; it reached every section of the city,” Singh said.