Delhi Budget session boycott: AAP stages arthi protest against alleged BJP intimidation

NEW DELHI: AAP legislators boycotted the first day of the Delhi Assembly’s Budget Session on Monday, staging a protest with an “arthi” (bier), alleging “murder” of democracy by the ruling BJP.

Leader of Opposition Atishi said that AAP MLAs would boycott the Budget Session if the suspension of four party MLAs in the previous sitting of the House was not revoked. They tried to enter the assembly premises, but the police stopped them at a barricade. Later, they marched outside the House carrying the bier.

AAP Delhi state chief Saurabh Bharadwaj said the BJP is instilling fear of jail, police action and legal cases among people, which he said is shaping an entire generation. He said that in Gujarat, those who speak out against smuggling, injustice or crime are sent to jail, adding that similar use of police to create fear is now being extended to Delhi.

Addressing the gathering, Bharadwaj said, “Some people do not want the public to learn about Bhagat Singh, because if they do, they will understand that one who fears death is as good as dead.” He said people are being constantly intimidated with fear, humiliation and raids.

He added that BJP claims to be brave and capable of conquering the world but in reality is making the entire nation weak and fearful. “False cases are being used everywhere by the police to threaten and intimidate people, and a weak and fearful society can never become a global leader,” he said.

Bharadwaj cited a recent incident where a raid was conducted in the house of an AAP worker in Gujarat to show that liquor was being sold despite prohibition. “The Gujarat Police filed a false case against her, sent her to jail. She was granted bail only after several days,” he noted. He alleged that the same pattern would now be seen in Delhi.