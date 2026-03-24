Delhi budget session kicks off with kheer ceremony; CM pledges development and public welfare

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Assembly’s budget session began on Monday with the traditional ‘Kheer Ceremony’, marking the formal start of proceedings.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reiterated her government’s commitment to the vision of a ‘Developed Delhi, Green Delhi’, stating that the upcoming budget would be a significant step towards fulfilling the aspirations of nearly 30 million residents of the capital.

She said that the Kheer Ceremony is not just a customary start to the budget session but also a symbol of prosperity, good fortune, and a commitment to public welfare values that will be reflected in the forthcoming budget.

The ceremony saw participation from a wide section of the society, including farmers, school students, teachers, doctors, members of the transgender community, women drivers, and media personnel. Several farmers honoured the chief minister by presenting her with a traditional turban.

Speaking at the event, Gupta said the government’s second budget would accelerate development in the capital. She noted that it would not only strengthen infrastructure but also improve the overall quality of life for residents.