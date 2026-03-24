Delhi economy on fast track, says survey

NEW DELHI: Delhi economy has reportedly gained a strong momentum, as reflected in the latest Economic Survey 2025–26, presented by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in the Assembly on Monday. The city’s per capita income, which currently stands at Rs 4.92 lakh, is expected to reach Rs 5.31 lakh as per the advance estimate, placing the capital third after Sikkim and Goa, according to the latest survey.

The city’s high income is largely linked to its disproportionate share in population and economic activities and the fact that its economy is services-based, similar to advanced countries. However, financial services, IT, tourism, education and healthcare continue to anchor growth, reinforcing Delhi’s role as a hub of trade, governance and innovation.

As per the report, Delhi’s per capita income at constant prices is estimated to be 2.5 times higher than the national level during 2025–26. The per capita income at current prices rose to Rs 492,592 in 2024–25 from Rs 457,708 in 2023–24.

“The per capita income at constant prices is estimated at Rs 2,85,207 in 2024–25, compared with Rs 2,72,950 in 2023–24. The Advance Estimate at constant prices for 2025–26 is projected to reach Rs 3,05,433, registering a 7.09% growth over the previous year,” the report said.

The survey attributes Delhi’s growth to structural factors such as digital expansion, infrastructure investment and improved connectivity. The emphasis on execution-driven governance marks a shift from policy announcements to tangible outcomes, positioning Delhi as a fast-evolving, globally competitive urban economy, it said. A key highlight is the sharp rise in capital expenditure, which has increased by 145%, signalling a decisive shift toward long-term asset creation.

‘PM10 and PM2.5 yearly averages lowest since 2015’

Delhi recorded lowest yearly average of particulate matter, PM2.5 and PM10, in 2025, barring the Covid year, i.e., 2020, according to the economic survey of 2025-26 The PM10 and PM2.5 yearly averages were 223 and 103 in 2022 and were 221 and 113 in 2021, respectively.