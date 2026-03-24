Delhi High Court halts trial in protest case involving Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday stayed trial court proceedings in a protest case involving Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Akhilesh Yadav, and DMK leaders Kanimozhi, A Raja, CVMP Ezhilarasan, and others.

The case relates to a protest held without permission at Jantar Mantar on February 6, 2025, against draft UGC guidelines. A chargesheet in the matter was filed before a trial court; however, cognisance has not yet been taken, the High Court noted.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani stayed the proceedings and issued notice to the prosecution, directing it to file a status report within six weeks.

“On a prima facie view of the matter, considering the arguments made and the judicial precedents cited, and in particular the provisions under Section 215 (1)(a)(i) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, further investigation and proceedings in the FIR shall remain stayed till the next date of hearing. Issue notice,” the judge said, posting the matter for August 12.

The court had earlier sought a report from Delhi Police on alleged violations of legal provisions and the filing of a chargesheet against 11 proposed accused without issuing notice to 10 of them to join the investigation.

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