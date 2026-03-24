Delhi sees light rain, more showers likely on March 24

NEW DELHI: Delhi witnessed light to moderate rain in the early hours of Monday, following a few days of heavy rainfall in the national capital. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a partly cloudy sky for Tuesday. However, very light rain, along with thunderstorms and lightning, is likely on March 26 and 29.

Last week, the city witnessed intense rainfall, bringing down temperatures that had earlier risen to nearly 38–39 degrees Celsius. The IMD had issued a ‘yellow alert’ for very light to light rainfall, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, and gusty winds with speeds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour.

In terms of the temperature, a minimum temperature of 17.8 degrees Celsius was recorded on Monday, whereas the maximum temperature hovered between 26 and 28 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature range is likely to go up for Tuesday with the numbers being between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius. On the air quality front, the air quality index (AQI) stood at moderate range at 132, readings from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed. The CPCB classifies an AQI between zero and 50 as ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 as ‘severe’.