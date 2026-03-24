Former Delhi CM's bungalow got 342 per cent more than estimated cost, says CAG report

NEW DELHI: The renovation work at former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence, 6 Flagstaff Road, was completed for Rs 33.66 crore, 342 per cent above the estimated cost, said a CAG report tabled in the Delhi Assembly on Monday.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report for 2022, tabled in the Assembly by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, mentioned that out of Rs 33.66 crore, Rs 18.88 crore was spent on “superior specifications, artistic, antique and ornamental” items.

BJP had earlier nicknamed the bungalow as “Sheesh Mahal” to highlight alleged corruption by the Aam Aadmi Party and Kejriwal during the Assembly polls held in February 2024.

The report also listed various irregularities in providing additional accommodation at the bungalow, as well as additions and alterations in the camp office and staff block, by the Public Works Department (PWD). Administrative approval and expenditure sanction amounting to Rs 9.34 crore were granted more than two months after completion of the work, creating a liability without any approval, it said.

Further, the CAG report said that the audit noted that out of Rs 19.87 crore sanctioned for the construction of the Staff Block and Camp Office, funds were diverted for other works.

The audit observed that during work execution, the PWD increased the built-up area from 1,397 sqm to 1,905 sqm (36 per cent) and also altered the applicable specifications of the work, the report said.