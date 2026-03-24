Terror module busted in New Delhi, teen nabbed

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Special Cell on Monday claimed it has dismantled a Pakistan-linked terror syndicate allegedly operated by gangster-turned-terrorist Shahzad Bhatti and his associates, with the arrest of an 18-year-old operative, officials said on Monday.

The teenaged accused, Harmandeep Singh alias Harman, is a resident of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh. Police said they recovered a black spray paint bottle allegedly used for graffiti at three locations in Talwara, Hoshiarpur, Punjab, along with a mobile phone containing incriminating chats with Pakistan-based handlers and photos and videos of the graffiti.

Investigators said Singh was in frequent contact with Bhatti and his foreign-based associates through social media platforms. His phone allegedly contained chats, images, and videos of activities carried out at their behest. During questioning, Singh also claimed that some of his associates were involved in a firing incident at Kashmiri Gate. A Pakistan-based associate of Bhatti had also claimed responsibility for planning the incident on social media, police said.

“On the directions of Bhatti and his associates, Singh allegedly painted graffiti at three locations in Talwara and shared photos and videos with them. He also instigated others to carry out similar graffiti in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh,” DCP (Special Cell) Narra Chaitanya said.