Terror module busted in New Delhi, teen nabbed

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Special Cell on Monday claimed it has dismantled a Pakistan-linked terror syndicate allegedly operated by gangster-turned-terrorist Shahzad Bhatti and his associates, with the arrest of an 18-year-old operative, officials said on Monday.
The teenaged accused, Harmandeep Singh alias Harman, is a resident of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh. Police said they recovered a black spray paint bottle allegedly used for graffiti at three locations in Talwara, Hoshiarpur, Punjab, along with a mobile phone containing incriminating chats with Pakistan-based handlers and photos and videos of the graffiti.
Investigators said Singh was in frequent contact with Bhatti and his foreign-based associates through social media platforms. His phone allegedly contained chats, images, and videos of activities carried out at their behest. During questioning, Singh also claimed that some of his associates were involved in a firing incident at Kashmiri Gate. A Pakistan-based associate of Bhatti had also claimed responsibility for planning the incident on social media, police said.
“On the directions of Bhatti and his associates, Singh allegedly painted graffiti at three locations in Talwara and shared photos and videos with them. He also instigated others to carry out similar graffiti in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh,” DCP (Special Cell) Narra Chaitanya said.
Officials said Pakistan-based handlers targeted young individuals in India through social media by analysing their profiles. The handlers allegedly controlled operations remotely, including reconnaissance, financial transactions, logistics, and target selection.
Interrogation revealed that the module functioned as a structured, foreign-controlled network using monetary incentives, remote instructions, and disposable operatives to execute planned attacks, including grenade strikes at public places. Recruits were initially assigned low-risk tasks such as arranging logistics, facilitating cash transfers, conducting reconnaissance, and writing graffiti to attract attention and expand the network.
Influenced by social media posts showcasing the lifestyle of gangsters, Singh developed an interest in joining such groups and began following Bhatti online. Through social media, he came into contact with Dheeraj, who, along with his associates, had carried out a hand grenade attack on a women police station in Sirsa, Haryana, last year and was later arrested, officials said.
Singh allegedly provided financial aid to Dheeraj in exchange for being introduced to Bhatti and gradually established contact with other Pakistan-based associates. Bhatti later introduced him to an India-based conduit identified as Anas.
Police said Bhatti informed Singh that arms and ammunition were being smuggled into India via drones and promised financial rewards and assistance in relocating to Dubai after completing assigned tasks.
During a social media live session, Singh, along with a Pakistan-based handler, Anas, and another individual, allegedly discussed plans involving graffiti and grenade attacks in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.
“In February, Bhatti and Anas instructed Singh to write graffiti at public places, record videos, and send them as proof. Singh carried out graffiti at three locations, sharing the visuals with them,” the DCP said.