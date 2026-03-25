18-year-old stabbed to death in Delhi’s Bhajanpura, manhunt launched for attackers

NEW DELHI: An 18-year-old youth was stabbed to death by unidentified persons in northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura area, police said on Tuesday.

On the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, a stabbing incident was reported at Bhajanpura police station. When police reached the spot near Krishna Mandir in Subhash Vihar, North Ghonda, they found that the injured had already been taken to Jag Pravesh Chand Hospital by his family members, an official said.

“The victim, identified as Mohammad Asif, a resident of Subhash Mohalla in Bhajanpura, succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The forensic team has collected evidence from the spot. The body has been sent to GTB Hospital for post-mortem examination,” a senior police officer said.

A case under Section 103(1) of the BNS has been registered at Bhajanpura police station and an investigation is underway. Police teams have been deployed to trace and arrest the accused at the earliest. CCTV footage of the area is also being analysed to ascertain the sequence of events and identify those involved.

In a separate incident, two juveniles were apprehended for allegedly killing a 16-year-old boy over an old enmity in Delhi’s Sadar Bazar area.