Delhi Assembly gets bomb threat email, nothing found after search

NEW DELHI: Hours before the annual Budget presentation by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi Assembly received a bomb threat email on Tuesday. However, nothing suspicious was found inside the Assembly, police said.

According to officials, the email allegedly mentioned a “bomb dhamaka” at the Vidhan Sabha at 1.11 pm and at a Metro station at 9.11 am. The message reportedly referred to several high-profile dignitaries, including Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, S. Jaishankar, and Delhi L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

After receiving the alert, police and other security agencies rushed to the spot. Bomb disposal and dog squads carried out a thorough search of the premises. “A check of the Vidhan Sabha has been conducted by bomb disposal teams of the security and North district. Nothing suspicious has been found so far. Necessary police arrangements are in place,” said DCP (North) Raja Banthia.

Police said they are verifying the origin of the email and have initiated an investigation into the incident. Digital footprints of the message are also being examined to trace the sender. On February 23, key establishments, including the Delhi Secretariat, Delhi Assembly, received similar bomb threat emails.