Delhi budget 2026-27: Taxes, grants and borrowings to fund exchequer

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government expects to mobilise Rs 74,000 crore through tax revenues. The largest share will come from GST at Rs 43,500 crore. This will be followed by Rs 8,500 crore from VAT, Rs 11,000 crore from stamp duty and registration fees, Rs 7,200 crore from state excise, and Rs 3,800 crore from motor vehicle tax.

Non-tax revenue is estimated at Rs 900 crore. A sum of Rs 3,931.16 crore will come from centrally sponsored schemes, while Rs 968.01 crore is expected as central assistance and grants.

Further inflows include Rs 591 crore from the Central Road Fund, Rs 1,500 crore under the National Mission for Clean Ganga, Rs 100 crore from the National Disaster Management Authority, and Rs 1.90 crore for the Delhi Assembly project.

The government will raise funds from multiple channels for capital receipts. The largest component Rs 16,700 crore—will come through market borrowings routed via the RBI.

Additionally, Rs 2,500 crore will be received as interest-free loans under SASCI scheme. External aid for projects, including the Chandrawal drainage project, is expected to bring in Rs 380 crore. Recoveries of loans and advances will contribute Rs 487.93 crore. Apart from these, the government will also have an opening balance of Rs 1,640 crore at the start of the financial year.

Gupta said that of the total budget, Rs 62,550 crore has been earmarked for schemes, while Rs 41,150 crore has been allocated towards establishment expenditure. The revenue budget stands at Rs 72,900 crore and the capital budget at Rs 30,799 crore.