Delhi Budget lacks transparency in expenditure, direction: Opposition

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday questioned the BJP-led Rekha Gupta government over its more than Rs 1 lakh crore Budget, citing a lack of transparency in both the current outlay and last year’s expenditure.
AAP Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj said the government had once again presented a “hollow and imaginary” budget, adding that despite announcing a similar outlay last year, it has yet to account for how the funds were spent.
Bharadwaj alleged that the government has removed thousands from jobs, stopped pensions, and cancelled ration cards. He questioned that despite these measures reducing financial burden, there has been no clarity on where the Rs 1 lakh crore has gone.
Addressing a press conference, he said, “The BJP government presented this hollow budget in the Assembly without accountability and in the absence of the opposition. It is distressing that while nine members of a family died in a fire, Chief Minister is distributing kheer.” He also noted that no tribute was paid to the victims in the Assembly before the budget presentation.
He further said that the biggest question for Delhi residents and the opposition is how the funds have been spent, but there are no answers. He alleged that queries raised in the Assembly received evasive responses and RTI applications remain unanswered.
Meanwhile, Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav also launched a sharp attack on the budget, calling it a “triple bluff in two budgets of a triple engine government.” He alleged that the budget betrays the past, present, and future of Delhi, and said it should guide the capital’s development direction.
Yadav claimed that despite financial constraints, the government spent over Rs 100 crore on publicity last year and has set a target of Rs 130 crore this year. He pointed out that revenue from centrally sponsored schemes is estimated at Rs 3,931 crore this year, lower than last year’s Rs 4,127.82 crore.
Missing funds
Bharadwaj alleged the government removed thousands from jobs and stopped pensions, questioning where Rs 1 lakh crore has gone despite taking such measures.