Delhi Budget lacks transparency in expenditure, direction: Opposition

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday questioned the BJP-led Rekha Gupta government over its more than Rs 1 lakh crore Budget, citing a lack of transparency in both the current outlay and last year’s expenditure.

AAP Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj said the government had once again presented a “hollow and imaginary” budget, adding that despite announcing a similar outlay last year, it has yet to account for how the funds were spent.

Bharadwaj alleged that the government has removed thousands from jobs, stopped pensions, and cancelled ration cards. He questioned that despite these measures reducing financial burden, there has been no clarity on where the Rs 1 lakh crore has gone.

Addressing a press conference, he said, “The BJP government presented this hollow budget in the Assembly without accountability and in the absence of the opposition. It is distressing that while nine members of a family died in a fire, Chief Minister is distributing kheer.” He also noted that no tribute was paid to the victims in the Assembly before the budget presentation.