Delhi gets a sustainable Capital promise
NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Tuesday, described the 2026–27 budget as a “green budget”, highlighting the government’s push for sustainable development and a cleaner environment. With 21% of the total outlay, an amount of Rs 22,236 crore has been earmarked for green development initiatives.
The environment and forest sectors have been allocated Rs 822 crore this year, representing a 62.7% jump from the previous year’s Rs 505 crore.
“The government is committed to restoring the city’s status as a “Green Delhi” through the development of urban forests, parks, and green spaces. We are allocating Rs 25 crore separately for the Delhi Park and Garden society,” CM Gupta said. She further noted that 35 lakh indigenous plants like peepul, mango, and neem will be planted in Delhi in the next four years, and new forest areas will also be developed.
A budget of Rs 130 crore has been allocated for forest development, and Rs 44 crore has been allocated for wildlife protection. She said the government is introducing a Rs 300 crore scheme for “Pollution Control & Emergency Measures”, which will include mechanical sweepers, anti-smog guns, and water sprinklers. A budget of Rs 204 crore has been allocated to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), specifically to tackle pollution.
Gupta also said that the government is working towards introducing advanced technical solutions and monitoring systems through a collaboration with the World Bank. An additional Rs 2 crore has been allocated for monitoring systems (covering the ICCC (Integrated Command and Control Centre), war room operations, mobile apps, and real-time tracking).
The government is advancing the carbon credit monetisation scheme to convert emission reductions into economic value through a robust MRV (measurement, reporting, and verification) system, she said.
Gupta further said that the government is working to increase waste processing capacity from the current 7,000 metric tonnes to 15,000 metric tonnes per day. To achieve this, provisions have been made for the expansion of waste-to-energy plants located in Narela, Okhla, Ghazipur, and Tehkhand, she added. “We have achieved significant success in reducing legacy waste, with a 16 per cent reduction at Ghazipur, 54% at Bhalswa, and 68% at Okhla,” Gupta said.
Around 1,500 tonnes of cow dung waste are generated daily that will also be converted into energy. This initiative is expected to reduce emissions, lower fuel imports, and position Delhi as a model for a circular economy, she said.
Circular economy
Around 1,500 tonnes of cow dung waste are generated daily that will also be converted into energy. This initiative is expected to reduce emissions, lower fuel imports, and position Delhi as a model for a circular economy, the CM said.
E-auto permits for 1,000 women among key initiatives
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled a series of women-centric measures in the 2026–27 Budget, with a focus on empowerment, mobility, safety and financial inclusion. Among the key initiatives is the rollout of e-auto permits for 1,000 women and 100 transgender persons under the ‘DURGA’ scheme.
The government allocated 17,406 crore to the Women and Child Development department. The ‘Delhi Lakhpati Betiya Yojana’ will provide financial support of up to Rs 1.20 lakh to girls from birth to graduation. To boost livelihoods, ‘Rani Haat’ outlets will be boosted to connect women’s skills to markets. Investments in safety include CCTV expansion, smart street lighting, and new One Stop Centres will be allocated.
Think tank named DITI Aayog to be set up for capital
In the Delhi Budget 2026-27, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the formation of a Delhi Institutional Think Tank, or DITI Aayog. Modelled on the lines of the national-level NITI Aayog, this initiative aims to guide policy planning and implementation at ground-level to improve transparency and enhance governance in the state. The DITI Aayog will be designed to strengthen policy formulation and implementation in the capital, following NITI Aayog’s model of bringing in experts and evidence-based research. In the state panel too, experts will also be included to prepare policies and schemes and projects for the city, the CM added.