Delhi gets a sustainable Capital promise

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Tuesday, described the 2026–27 budget as a “green budget”, highlighting the government’s push for sustainable development and a cleaner environment. With 21% of the total outlay, an amount of Rs 22,236 crore has been earmarked for green development initiatives.

The environment and forest sectors have been allocated Rs 822 crore this year, representing a 62.7% jump from the previous year’s Rs 505 crore.

“The government is committed to restoring the city’s status as a “Green Delhi” through the development of urban forests, parks, and green spaces. We are allocating Rs 25 crore separately for the Delhi Park and Garden society,” CM Gupta said. She further noted that 35 lakh indigenous plants like peepul, mango, and neem will be planted in Delhi in the next four years, and new forest areas will also be developed.

A budget of Rs 130 crore has been allocated for forest development, and Rs 44 crore has been allocated for wildlife protection. She said the government is introducing a Rs 300 crore scheme for “Pollution Control & Emergency Measures”, which will include mechanical sweepers, anti-smog guns, and water sprinklers. A budget of Rs 204 crore has been allocated to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), specifically to tackle pollution.