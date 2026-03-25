Delhi Sadan, 13 entry gates for tourism master plan

NEW DELHI: The tourism sector got an Rs 412 crore allocation with a provision of Rs 173 crore for art, culture and language. The CM stated that Delhi lacks a “Sadan” of its own, adding that a provision of Rs 10 crore has been made for the construction of a “Delhi Sadan”.

The government is said to undertake the redevelopment of the Delhi Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology to support the hospitality sector by creating skilled manpower.

Additionally, Gupta said that grand welcome gates will be installed at 13 major entry points, roundabouts and intersections across the city will be beautified, and around 1,000 modern toilet blocks will be constructed, for which Rs 300 crore has been allocated.

She further mentioned that under the “Branding Delhi” initiative, a provision of Rs 50 crore has been allocated this year to advance the Tourism Master Plan, Tourism Policy and digital content development. For the first time, an international film festival will be organised to further establish the city on the global cultural map, she said.

The chief minister also said that, with support from the Centre, the Town Hall will be developed into a global heritage centre under the “One City, One Global Destination” vision, aimed at transforming the capital into a world-class cultural hub with enhanced infrastructure, connectivity and visitor experience.