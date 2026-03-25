Delhi Speaker Vijender Gupta flags disruptions, defends MLAs’ suspension

NEW DELHI: During the ongoing Budget Session of the Legislative Assembly, Speaker Vijender Gupta on Tuesday formally addressed the House regarding persistent disruptions in legislative proceedings and the resulting suspension of four members of the Aam Aadmi Party.

The Speaker emphasised that the sanctity of the House and the Chair must be upheld above political interests. He said the decision to suspend the members was not arbitrary but a necessary consequence of their continued agitation, misbehaviour, and the disturbance caused during the Lieutenant Governor’s address.

Gupta also issued a formal letter to Leader of Opposition(LoP) Atishi, expressing disappointment over her continued defence of “errant members” and the “unparliamentary conduct” of the Opposition.

In the letter, the Speaker stated that the suspension of the four members was strictly in accordance with the Rules of Procedure of the Delhi Assembly. He noted that the members were initially suspended for disrupting the constitutional obligation of the L-G to address the Assembly. Instead of condemning such behaviour, he alleged that the Opposition chose to spread “misleading information” about the reasons for the suspension to gain political mileage.