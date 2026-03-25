Eye on cleaner commute with Rs 200 crore for new EV policy, 12K electric buses in Delhi by 2029

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will introduce a new policy to promote electric mobility with an allocation of Rs 200 crore. A budget allocation of Rs 12,613 crore has been proposed for the transport department.

To make the capital emission‑free, the electric bus fleet will be expanded. Under the PM e-DRIVE scheme, plans to bring 6,130 additional e‑buses in a phased manner afoot.

The government said 7,500 buses will be deployed by March 2027, of which 5,800 will be electric. The target is to run 12,000 electric buses on city roads by 2029. An allocation of Rs 2,885 crore has been proposed in the Budget for DMRC Phase IV and V.

The government approved two more NaMo Bharat Corridors—Delhi‑SNB and Delhi‑Panipat‑Sonipat. These corridors will reduce pollution, and cut travel time by up to 60%.

Five more automated testing stations will be set up at DTC depots, including Bawana, Ghazipur, Savda Ghevra, GT Karnal Road and Dwarka Kalan. Also Rs 320 crore has been proposed for electrification of bus depots, charging infrastructure in FY27. To ease traffic congestion, Rs 10 crore has been allocated for feasibility studies for flyovers, elevated roads and a new parallel ring road.