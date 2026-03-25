Lion’s share of Delhi Budget goes to education department

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government earmarked Rs 19,326 crore for the education sector in 2026-27, the lion’s share of its budget, with the chief minister announcing a Sainik School in the city for the first time and free bicycles for Class IX girl students.

The government will introduce a “Private Play Schools Policy” to regulate play schools under a framework and a common library infrastructure, along with a digital library system to ensure equal access to knowledge resources for students, she said.

To empower the youth with discipline, patriotism and leadership qualities, the government will seek to provide 10 Kendriya Vidyalayas in the capital. The allocation for education this year is slightly higher than last year’s Rs 19,291 crore.

The government has proposed Rs 5 crore to establish medical rooms in every government school in 2026-27. It has also earmarked Rs 2 crore for providing creche facilities in offices with designated carers, she said. An allocation of Rs 10 crore has been proposed for the use of AI in assessment systems, examination processes and personality development to improve learning outcomes, while Rs 5 crore has been set aside for exposure visits for students of government schools, she said.

She further said that, additionally, Rs 1.5 crore has been proposed for pedagogical innovations and exposure visits for CM Shri Schools. Out of the total allocation, Rs 19,148 crore has been proposed specifically for education, including Rs 200 crore for the construction of new school buildings and Rs 275 crore for the expansion of existing schools, she said.