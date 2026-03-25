Municipal Corporation of Delhi gets over Rs 11K crore, plans green push, double waste processing centres

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has earmarked Rs 11,412 crore for local bodies as part of its push towards a “developed and green Delhi”. Presenting her second budget on Tuesday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the Delhi government has earmarked Rs 11,266 crore for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Rs 146 crore for the New Delhi Municipal Council and the Delhi Cantonment Board.

The 2026–27 budget saw an increment of 65.47 per cent in funding allocation to local bodies from the last year when the government had allocated Rs 6,897 crore. The chief minister announced that around Rs 1,000 crore has been proposed in the budget under various schemes for strengthening and improving MCD roads.

“The government plans to develop five new modern parking facilities in collaboration with the civic body to improve urban mobility,” she said. To tackle pollution, Rs 204 crore has been allocated to the MCD for control measures, she said.

She also said the government was working to increase the city’s waste processing capacity from 7,000 metric tonnes per day to 15,000 metric tonnes. Provisions have been made for the expansion of waste-to-energy plants in Narela, Okhla, Ghazipur, and Tehkhand. Highlighting progress in reducing legacy waste, Gupta said that Ghazipur has seen a 16 per cent reduction, Bhalaswa 54 per cent, and Okhla 68 per cent.