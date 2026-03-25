Road revamp on charts to ease pollution & congestion in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Tuesday earmarked Rs 5,921 crore for road infrastructure development work in the 2026-27 Budget. “Flawless connectivity, climate-resilient corridors and technologically secure roads are our target,” CM Rekha Gupta said.

Additionally, Rs 7,887 crore has been allocated for urban development, Rs 300 crore for Yamunanagar, Rs 800 crore for slum development, Rs 787 crore for rural development, and Rs 914 crore for development department.

The allocation for the sector is aimed at re-carpeting PWD roads to reduce congestion and pollution, developing new integrated corridors, and completing pending projects. Out of the 1,400 km of roads under the PWD, 400 km were redeveloped in the year 2025–26. “For the year 2026–27, I propose an allocation of Rs 1,392 crore for end-to-end re-carpeting and redevelopment of 750 km of roads,” Gupta said.

The government approved eight different integrated road corridors at a cost of Rs 2,000 crore. “An allocation of Rs 575 crore for the year 2026-27 to complete the integrated corridor projects to help reduce congestion and pollution,” Gupta said. The Barapullah corridor project was started in 2016 but had remained stalled due to corruption under AAP. “Our government will complete it by June 2026. An allocation of Rs 210 crore has been made to complete this work,” Gupta said.

A Budget of Rs 1392 crore is for the strengthening of different PWD roads in Delhi for the year 2026-27, and this fund will be used to undertake large-scale wall-to-wall redevelopment of the PWD road network.

A new drainage master plan is proposed to be developed. A Budget of `200 crore is proposed for drainage redevelopment under the Drainage Master Plan in BE 2026–27.

With an aim to transform urban mobility, a bill for the creation of the ‘Delhi Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (DUMTA)’ is under process, for which an outlay of Rs 5 crore is proposed for FY 2026-27.