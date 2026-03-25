Rs 1.03L crore ‘Green Budget’ to boost infrastructure, education, health

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presented her government’s second Budget in the Assembly on Tuesday, laying out a roadmap to transform the capital into a modern, inclusive, safe, and environmentally sustainable city. The Budget outlay for 2026-27 has been pegged at Rs 1,03,700 crore, marking an increase of Rs 3,700 crore over the previous year, which is an annual growth of 3.7%.

This is the first time Delhi has presented a dedicated “Green Budget”, with 21.445 of the total outlay Rs 22,236 crore earmarked for environmental protection and sustainable development.

The Budget signals a shift in spending priorities. Capital expenditure has risen steeply to about Rs 30,800 crore from Rs 17,224 crore in 2025-26. This nearly 79% increase stands out against the overall slow growth in the total budget, while the fiscal deficit is projected to climb to Rs 16,266 crore from Rs 13,703 crore in the previous year. The revenue surplus also moderates slightly to about Rs 9,091 crore from Rs 9,661 crore earlier, indicating tighter fiscal space even as spending expands.