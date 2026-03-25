Rs 1.03L crore ‘Green Budget’ to boost infrastructure, education, health

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presented her government’s second Budget in the Assembly on Tuesday, laying out a roadmap to transform the capital into a modern, inclusive, safe, and environmentally sustainable city. The Budget outlay for 2026-27 has been pegged at Rs 1,03,700 crore, marking an increase of Rs 3,700 crore over the previous year, which is an annual growth of 3.7%.
This is the first time Delhi has presented a dedicated “Green Budget”, with 21.445 of the total outlay Rs 22,236 crore earmarked for environmental protection and sustainable development.
The Budget signals a shift in spending priorities. Capital expenditure has risen steeply to about Rs 30,800 crore from Rs 17,224 crore in 2025-26. This nearly 79% increase stands out against the overall slow growth in the total budget, while the fiscal deficit is projected to climb to Rs 16,266 crore from Rs 13,703 crore in the previous year. The revenue surplus also moderates slightly to about Rs 9,091 crore from Rs 9,661 crore earlier, indicating tighter fiscal space even as spending expands.
Delhi’s own tax revenue is budgeted to rise to Rs 74,000 crore from Rs 68,700 crore in 2025-26. GST remains the largest source and increases from Rs 41,000 crore to Rs 43,500 crore. Stamp duty collections may jump from Rs 9,000 crore to Rs 11,000 crore. The Budget shows Central grants falling from about Rs 12,096 crore to roughly Rs 7,000 crore, while borrowings increasing to Rs 16,700 crore.
The largest share of the Budget at Rs 19,326 crore (18.64%) has been allocated to education, followed by an expenditure of Rs 13,034 crore (12.57%) on public health. Allocations of Rs 12,613 crore (12.16%) have been earmarked for the transport, roads, and bridges sector, and Rs 11,572 crore (11.16%) for the housing and urban development sector. A provision of Rs 10,537 crore (10.16%) has been made for the social security.
Bomb threat
Hours before CM Rekha Gupta’s Budget presentation, the Assembly received a bomb threat on Tuesday morning, police said, adding that nothing suspicious was found after extensive seraches.