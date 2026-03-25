Seema Gujral unveils Spring Summer - Couture 2026 in time for summer weddings

With May around the corner, families in Delhi and beyond, are prepping up for weddings and wedding fashion whose language is all about softness, romance, and the quiet optimism of new beginnings. With 'Eden', Delhi designer Seema Gujral is just in time for a collection inspired by spring gardens and the gentle glow of early summer light. 'Eden' unfolds as a couture reverie where nature, femininity, and craftsmanship exist in seamless harmony.
How is the collection suited for summer weddings?
“Summer weddings call for a balance between vanity and comfort,” says Gujral. “With Eden, we focused on creating ensembles that feel visually rich, but remain light to wear. The thread embroidery and delicate embellishments bring depth without heaviness, while the softer palette works beautifully for day ceremonies, as well as evening celebrations. The idea was to design pieces that feel romantic, breathable, and effortless - perfectly suited to the mood of summer weddings.”
Romantic yet restrained, the collection captures florals at their most refined. At its heart lies intricate multi-coloured thread embroidery, blooming delicately across lehengas in painterly patterns, softly accented with sequins and crystals. The embellishment feels expressive but never excessive—allowing each piece to breathe, move, and feel unmistakably modern while remaining deeply rooted in the brand’s couture language. Seema Gujral’s iconic dori embroidery lehengas make a return, reimagined with finer detailing and fluid movement that lends a fresh, airy elegance to the silhouettes.
A dedicated summer cocktail edit introduces a luminous palette designed for warm evenings and intimate celebrations. Cloud whites, lemon yellows, aquas, blush pinks, sea greens, champagnes, and silver greys wash over sculpted skirts and lehengas, creating ensembles that feel effortless yet elevated. Balancing structure with ease, these pieces offer contemporary refinement—perfectly attuned to the season’s lightness.
Menswear mirrors the same spirit of freshness and restraint. Featuring kurtas, bundi sets, open Indo-western styles, and sherwanis, the collection leans into lighter constructions and refined tailoring. Subtle embellishment allows texture, proportion, and craftsmanship to take centre stage, creating ensembles that complement the softness of the women’s collection while remaining effortlessly elegant for spring and summer celebrations.
How does the Delhi summer influence the style of the collection?
“Delhi summers have a very distinct lightness to them - there’s brightness in the air, evenings are softer, and celebrations often move between indoors and open spaces. With Eden, I wanted the collection to reflect that feeling of ease and freshness. The silhouettes are lighter, the embroidery feels more fluid, and the colour palette draws from soft summer hues like aquas, lemon yellows, blush pinks, sea greens and cloud whites. Even the craftsmanship is designed to feel airy, so the pieces remain luxurious, yet comfortable for the season.”
Seema Gujral is a modern Indian couture house founded in 1995 and defined by sophistication, precision, and an elevated sense of luxury. Loved by brides across the world and worn by leading celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Rakul Preet Singh, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Preity Zinta, Khushi Kapoor, and Madhuri Dixit, Seema Gujral has become synonymous with contemporary Indian couture that is elegant, expressive, and enduring.