Seema Gujral unveils Spring Summer - Couture 2026 in time for summer weddings

With May around the corner, families in Delhi and beyond, are prepping up for weddings and wedding fashion whose language is all about softness, romance, and the quiet optimism of new beginnings. With 'Eden', Delhi designer Seema Gujral is just in time for a collection inspired by spring gardens and the gentle glow of early summer light. 'Eden' unfolds as a couture reverie where nature, femininity, and craftsmanship exist in seamless harmony.

How is the collection suited for summer weddings?

“Summer weddings call for a balance between vanity and comfort,” says Gujral. “With Eden, we focused on creating ensembles that feel visually rich, but remain light to wear. The thread embroidery and delicate embellishments bring depth without heaviness, while the softer palette works beautifully for day ceremonies, as well as evening celebrations. The idea was to design pieces that feel romantic, breathable, and effortless - perfectly suited to the mood of summer weddings.”

Romantic yet restrained, the collection captures florals at their most refined. At its heart lies intricate multi-coloured thread embroidery, blooming delicately across lehengas in painterly patterns, softly accented with sequins and crystals. The embellishment feels expressive but never excessive—allowing each piece to breathe, move, and feel unmistakably modern while remaining deeply rooted in the brand’s couture language. Seema Gujral’s iconic dori embroidery lehengas make a return, reimagined with finer detailing and fluid movement that lends a fresh, airy elegance to the silhouettes.