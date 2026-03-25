University cannot curb peaceful protests: Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has said that a university cannot curb peaceful protests or the expression of ideas merely because the views voiced by students do not align with the ideology of the management. The court made the observation while revoking the suspension of a Dr B R Ambedkar University student over her alleged participation in a campus protest.

Justice Jasmeet Singh said that a university must create an atmosphere where students feel free to participate in discussions on academic or public issues, adding that peaceful protests and non-violent dissent are a natural part of such an environment.

The court was hearing a petition filed by the student challenging two university orders issued in June and August 2025 that had led to her expulsion from the institution.

“A university that accepts only obedience and discourages protests and criticism would fail in its broader educational role. The role of the university is not to suppress every form of dissent, but to ensure that such expression is answered and addressed,” the court said in an order passed on March 13.

It added that a varsity is a place where students are expected to learn and develop independent thought processes, the ability to ask questions, and engage in critical thinking.

“A school or university is an instrumentality of the State and carries out an indispensable public function—shaping the makers of tomorrow. The university cannot restrict speech and peaceful expression of ideas merely because the views expressed by a group of students do not align with the ideology of the management.