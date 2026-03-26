Censure motion against Punjab AAP over official’s suicide

NEW DELHI: The BJP-dominated Delhi Assembly on Wednesday passed a censure motion against the ruling AAP in Punjab, alleging its leaders were involved in “atrocities” on officials.

Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa had presented the condemnation motion, referred to the reported suicide of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, general manager of the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation.

He alleged that AAP’s Punjab minister Laljit Singh Bhullar had exerted undue pressure on the officer to award tenders to certain individuals. He further claimed that the officer was unlawfully confined and forced to record a video under duress, and that sustained pressure led him to take the extreme step.

Sirsa stated, “AAP’s pursuit of power, greed and accumulation of wealth has reached such an extent that earlier people were being exploited, and now lives are being lost.”

He also cited several other incidents to underline what he described as a deteriorating law-and-order situation in Punjab, including allegations of MLA Amritpal Singh threatening SDM Walia through criminal elements, alleged harassment linked to AAP MP Meet Hayer—following which an individual named Manjinder Singh reportedly attempted suicide by consuming poison—and the reported suicide of two brothers in Faridkot, allegedly due to debt and sustained pressure.

He stated that these incidents collectively reflect an atmosphere of fear and injustice in the state and called for strict action.