City to witness rain, storms this week: IMD; AQI at 183

NEW DELHI: The national capital is set to witness rainfall again this week, as the India Meteorological Department has predicted the possibility of rain along with thunderstorms and lightning over the next three days.

According to the IMD, March 26, 27 and 29 are expected to witness a generally cloudy sky, with very light rain accompanied by thunderstorms or lightning, as well as gusty winds.

Meanwhile, the capital recorded a minimum temperature of 16.4 degrees Celsius, 0.9 notches below normal, on Wednesday, according to the IMD. The maximum temperature reached around 33.5 degrees Celsius, with the sky observed to be partly cloudy.

Station-wise, the maximum temperature was highest at Ridge at 34 degrees Celsius, followed by Lodi Road at 33.8 degrees Celsius, Ayanagar at 33.7 degrees Celsius and Safdarjung at 33.5 degrees Celsius, while the lowest was recorded at Palam at 31.9 degrees Celsius.

Minimum temperatures across other stations showed slight departures from normal levels. Palam recorded 16.8 degrees Celsius, 0.1 notches above normal, while Lodi Road logged 15.7 degrees Celsius, 0.7 notches above normal.