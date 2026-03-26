CM Rekha Gupta trains guns on previous AAP govt over CAG findings

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday tabled a detailed account in the Assembly, alleging serious financial irregularities in the construction of ex-CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, widely referred to as the ‘Sheesh Mahal.’

Launching a sharp attack, Gupta said those who built a ‘Sheesh Mahal’ in Delhi have now moved into what she described as a ‘Sheesh Mahal-2’ in Punjab. She accused Kejriwal of behaving like an emperor, claiming he saw himself as a ruler as treated the residents of Delhi as his subjects. At her instance, the House referred the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) for a detailed probe.

Quoting a couplet, she remarked, “Wo zahar deta to sabki nigah mein aa jaata, usne yoon kiya ki dava dena band kar diya” (Had he given poison, it would have been obvious; instead, he chose to withhold the medicine). She emphasised that the issue went beyond bricks, furniture or interiors, and was about exposing what she described as a ‘well-planned deception’ concealed for years. According to her, the report indicates a deeper moral decline, where a leader who projected himself as a common man allegedly adopted a lifestyle of excess and entitlement.