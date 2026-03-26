CM Rekha Gupta trains guns on previous AAP govt over CAG findings

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday tabled a detailed account in the Assembly, alleging serious financial irregularities in the construction of ex-CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, widely referred to as the ‘Sheesh Mahal.’
Launching a sharp attack, Gupta said those who built a ‘Sheesh Mahal’ in Delhi have now moved into what she described as a ‘Sheesh Mahal-2’ in Punjab. She accused Kejriwal of behaving like an emperor, claiming he saw himself as a ruler as treated the residents of Delhi as his subjects. At her instance, the House referred the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) for a detailed probe.
Quoting a couplet, she remarked, “Wo zahar deta to sabki nigah mein aa jaata, usne yoon kiya ki dava dena band kar diya” (Had he given poison, it would have been obvious; instead, he chose to withhold the medicine). She emphasised that the issue went beyond bricks, furniture or interiors, and was about exposing what she described as a ‘well-planned deception’ concealed for years. According to her, the report indicates a deeper moral decline, where a leader who projected himself as a common man allegedly adopted a lifestyle of excess and entitlement.
Questioning Kejriwal’s image of simplicity, Gupta pointed out that even though the AAP national convenor had taken issue with former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit having 10 air conditioners, he himself built a residence equipped with 50 ACs and 70 fans. She also criticised how construction continued even as Delhi battled the Covid-19 pandemic.
Calling out the alleged opulence, Gupta said, “The residence included high-end features, such as a lift costing several lakhs solely to transport food, along with premium refrigerators and imported coffee machines. Six private consultants were hired for various aspects of the project, including interiors, furniture and landscaping.” She also questioned how the cost involved in the project escalated from an initial Rs 8 crore to a whopping Rs 62 crore, calling for a thorough investigation.
Gupta said the alleged extravagance was not limited to Kejriwal alone, but extended to his associates. She stated that his former deputy Manish Sisodia spent Rs 7.5 crore of public funds on his residence. Likewise, Rs 2.33 crore was spent on renovating Rakhi Birla’s residence, while former Speaker Ram Niwas Goel spent Rs 3.23 crore.
Former minister Gopal Rai spent Rs 2.55 crore, Satyendar Jain Rs 2 crore, and Imran Hussain & Rajendra Pal Gautam spent Rs 3 crore each on upgrading their homes. Additionally, Saurabh Bharadwaj spent Rs 1 crore of public money on improvements to his residence.
The Chief Minister assured action, as the House unanimously approved her proposal to refer the matter to the Public Accounts Committee for further investigation.