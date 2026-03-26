House delegation from Sri Lanka visits NDMC

NEW DELHI: A 19-member parliamentary delegation from Sri Lanka visited the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday for an interaction on the theme ‘Civic services issues.’

The delegation was led by a Member of Sri Lanka Parliament and oversight committee on infra and strategic Issues, Asitha Niroshana Egoda Vithana.

During the session, NDMC chairperson Keshav Chandra delivered a presentation highlighting the civic body’s integrated approach to sustainable urban development and modern civic governance for transforming into a smart city.

He also showcased key initiatives that have reportedly made New Delhi one of the cleanest, greenest and most citizen-friendly cities in the country. He also explained the revenue model of the NDMC, which has various types of taxes, fees, charges and other sources.

During his address, he also touched upon electricity, water, sewage, roads, green space and other areas of civics services for the citizens.

On the occasion, NDMC secretary Rahul Singh highlighted through a short film the transformation of the NDMC area into a model smart city by undertaking several initiatives under the Smart City Mission, launched in 2016. He also elaborated that the mission aims at developing the NDMC area into a sustainable, citizen-friendly, high-quality, and digitally empowered urban landscape. Additionally, the film presentation showcased key projects implemented under the initiative.

The Sri Lankan delegation also interacted with NDMC officers on various issues related to civics services and expressed appreciation for NDMC’s exemplary urban management model and explored avenues for adopting similar practices in Sri Lanka’s urban development strategies.