IIT Delhi shines with five subjects in QS Top 50

NEW DELHI: The latest QS World University Rankings by Subject, announced on Wednesday, highlight a strong performance by Indian institutions, with Indian Institute of Technology Delhi leading the way. Alongside IIT Delhi, institutions such as Jawaharlal Nehru University and Birla Institute of Technology and Science Pilani have secured positions among the world’s top 50 in various subjects.
According to the rankings, IIT Delhi has made significant gains, with five of its core engineering and technology disciplines entering the global top 50. The institute also remains India’s highest-ranked institution in the Engineering & Technology category, securing the 36th position worldwide.
The five subjects from IIT Delhi that feature in the global top 50 include Electrical Engineering (36), Mechanical Engineering (44), Computer Science (45), Chemical Engineering (48), and Civil Engineering (50). This marks a notable improvement from 2025, when only Electrical Engineering had made it to the top 50. All five subjects have shown substantial progress in their rankings this year.
The rankings are released by QS Quacquarelli Symonds, a London-based organisation, in its 16th annual edition. This year’s rankings evaluate more than 21,000 academic programmes across 1,900 universities in over 100 countries, covering 55 disciplines and five broad faculty areas.
India’s overall performance has also improved considerably, with 27 top-50 positions across subjects and faculty areas, more than double the 12 recorded in 2024. These achievements have been secured by 12 Indian institutions.
Among individual standouts, Indian School of Mines Dhanbad ranks 21st globally in Mineral and Mining Engineering, while Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad holds the 21st position in both Business and Management Studies and Marketing.
Notably, this marks India’s debut entry in the global rankings for Marketing. Other Indian institutes featured among the top 50 include Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur and Indian Institute of Technology Madras.
‘Country’s rise reflects global competitiveness’
Jessica Turner, CEO of QS Quacquarelli Symonds, said the country’s rise reflects global competitiveness. She noted that next phase will depend on strengthening research, building international collaborations, and enhancing institutional distinctiveness on the global stage.