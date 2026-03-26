IIT Delhi shines with five subjects in QS Top 50

NEW DELHI: The latest QS World University Rankings by Subject, announced on Wednesday, highlight a strong performance by Indian institutions, with Indian Institute of Technology Delhi leading the way. Alongside IIT Delhi, institutions such as Jawaharlal Nehru University and Birla Institute of Technology and Science Pilani have secured positions among the world’s top 50 in various subjects.

According to the rankings, IIT Delhi has made significant gains, with five of its core engineering and technology disciplines entering the global top 50. The institute also remains India’s highest-ranked institution in the Engineering & Technology category, securing the 36th position worldwide.

The five subjects from IIT Delhi that feature in the global top 50 include Electrical Engineering (36), Mechanical Engineering (44), Computer Science (45), Chemical Engineering (48), and Civil Engineering (50). This marks a notable improvement from 2025, when only Electrical Engineering had made it to the top 50. All five subjects have shown substantial progress in their rankings this year.