Opposition MLAs protest over LPG crisis

NEW DELHI: Several suspended AAP MLAs continued their protest outside the Delhi legislative Assembly on the third day of the Budget session on Wednesday.

A day after training the guns on the Rekha Gupta government over the recent Palam fire tragedy, the suspended legislators on Wednesday seized the cooking gas cylinder crunch to shred the BJP government.Carrying pamphlets bemoaning the gas crisis, the MLAs held a padyatra and raised loud slogans against the Centre.

Assembly LoP and former CM Atishi, who was at the forefront of the demonstration, rued, “The entire country is bearing the impact of the crisis. People across Delhi and beyond have been forced to wait in long queues for gas cylinders.

Dredging up promises earlier made by the BJP in the House, Atishi said, “In this very Assembly, the BJP had pledged free cylinders on Holi and Diwali. And now they are making the cylinders disappear so that everything appears free. When cylinders are not available at all, everything automatically becomes free.”

“People are no longer spending on cylinders because they are buying induction stoves and wood, she said, noting, “Even at weddings, cylinders have become free. The BJP will make electricity and water free in the same way, because everything will stop being available. She also drew fire from the Palam incident, saying, “The BJP does not know how to run a government. Despite a budget of Rs 1 lakh crore, CM Rekha Gupta could not provide even a single ladder to the fire department.”