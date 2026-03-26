Trace man threatening judges during video conference: Court orders police

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has directed Delhi Police to trace the location of a man facing contempt of court proceedings for allegedly issuing repeated threats to judges while appearing via video conference.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Navin Chawla and Justice Ravinder Dudeja passed the order on March 23 after the accused, Adeeshwar Singhal, appeared virtually and reiterated his “scandalous remarks” and threats against the judiciary. The court has also restrained Singhal from leaving the country, noting that he has failed to appear in person despite repeated directions.

“In spite of directions, the respondent has not appeared before us in person. Even today, he has continued to make scandalous remarks against various judges and the judicial institution as a whole. He has also threatened the court, thereby compounding his contempt,” the bench said.

Singhal had earlier provided a vague location, claiming he was in Maharashtra. The bench directed Delhi Police to trace his whereabouts, including through the IP address used during the proceedings, and to ensure his production before the court on the next date of hearing.

Fresh non-bailable warrants have been issued against him. The court also directed the Foreigners Regional Registration Office to ensure that he does not leave the country.

“The Delhi Police is directed to ensure that the whereabouts of the respondent are traced… and that he is produced before us on the next date of hearing,” the bench said.