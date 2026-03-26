‘Will ensure early detection’: Experts hail launch of ANMOL scheme

NEW DELHI: Experts have hailed the launch of the ANMOL scheme, which is meant to provide screening tests for genetic and metabolic disorders in newborns, saying it will help ensure early detection so that ritical cases could reach the hospital within the ‘golden hour.’

Under the ANMOL (Advanced Newborn Monitoring for Optimal Lifecare) Scheme, 56 types of tests will be conducted using a single drop of blood from newborns, completely free of charge in both public and private hospitals.

Experts noted that diagnostic tests can cost up to Rs 25,000 in private setups, while treatment expenses can run into lakhs annually, especially for rare disorders. “Advanced tests can cost between Rs 15,000 and Rs 1 lakh, with treatment ranging from Rs 50,000 to over Rs 10 lakh per year,” an expert said.

Dwelling on the prevalence of genetic disorders, experts said around 2–3% of newborns are likely to be affected, with higher proportions often seen in tertiary care settings due to referral bias. To make healthcare services more responsive and efficient, the government will introduce a real-time ventilator bed vacancy monitoring system across both private and government hospitals.

Experts added that the system will help families rely on data instead of panic-driven decisions.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, while presenting the Budget, had said the scheme aims to ensure that such tests are not seen as a burden. “Children are dear to all; they are ‘anmol’ (inavluable). To prevent genetic disorders, which are extremely expensive to treat, we are launching this scheme,” she had said.