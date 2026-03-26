Women Rewriting Delhi’s Regional Food Story

There are some weeks in Delhi when the city feels particularly generous. When conversations linger a little longer, meals unfold into stories, and chance encounters begin to shift the way one thinks about food altogether. The past few days have been just that. I found myself in the company of women who are not only cooking, but persistently reshaping how their home cuisines are understood in the capital.

It began on a bright, breezy afternoon in Jangpura, at a pakhala pop-up hosted by Anubhuti Misra and Aditi Mohapatra, the founders of Rosei Ghara. Both trained as lawyers, their journey into food feels less like a pivot and more like a quiet return to something deeply personal. Misra moved to Delhi from Cuttack in 2013, Mohapatra from Bhubaneswar nearly a decade later. They met through family, bonded over memory and food, and in 2024 began cooking from their homes. By last year, Rosei Ghara had found a more permanent footing as a cloud kitchen in Shahpur Jat.

Pakhala, the centrepiece of the afternoon, is not merely a dish in Odisha. It is ritual, memory, and relief from the summer heat, all at once. Fermented rice soaked overnight, finished with torani, spiced yoghurt, and tempered with curry leaves, mustard and red chillies. It arrives cool and comforting. Around it, a generous constellation of accompaniments. There was sesame papad from Berhampur, brittle and nutty, paired with a smoky tomato poda chutney that lingered pleasantly on the palate. Baigana bhaja, aloo chakata, chatu bhaja, saaga badi, and badi chura created a rhythm of textures and flavours that felt both humble and deeply considered. For those who preferred meat, there was macha bhaja and a robust mutton kassa.

What stayed with me, beyond the meal, was the sincerity of it all. This was not food attempting to be rediscovered or reframed for an audience, but was food that simply was presented with care and conviction.