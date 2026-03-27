CM Rekha Gupta distributes bicycles to 1,100 school girls, assures graded financial help

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday distributed bicycles to 1,100 girl students from nine schools.

Speaking on the occasion, Gupta said her government has prioritised schemes for girls and women to make them self-reliant, as she referred to the recently presented budget for the national capital.

Touching upon the Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana, she said that under the scheme, every girl born in Delhi would receive financial assistance at multiple stages through her life—at the time of birth, when she reaches Class 1, 6, 9 or 12 in school, and in every year of college. By the time she graduates, each beneficiary is expected to have around Rs 1.25 lakh of aid.

Gupta said the move is aimed at addressing the hassle involved in the students’ commute to school. The government has decided to provide bicycles to all girls entering Class 9 every year, benefiting around 1.3 lakh students annually, Gupta shared. She noted that while Class 9 students will receive bicycles under the government scheme, the bicycles allotted to Class 10 girl students have been given away under her own initiative.

To boost women’s economic independence, Gupta announced that the government will also issue 1,000 new auto permits to women. These ‘pink autos’ will be driven by women.