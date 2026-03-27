Delhi: Chemical engineer stabs fellow inmate to death at rehab centre, held

NEW DELHI: A chemical engineer undergoing treatment at a de-addiction centre in outer north Delhi's Hiranki area allegedly stabbed his fellow inmate to death on Friday, police said.

The incident took place at "Kirandeep Foundation" located at Kashmiri Colony, police said in a statement.

An intimation regarding a stabbing incident was received at Alipur police station, following which a team rushed to the spot and found blood scattered on the premises, they said.

"Inquiries revealed that the injured had already been shifted to a hospital in Burari, where he was declared brought dead. The deceased was identified as Arun Kumar (22), a resident of Satya Vihar in Burari," an officer said.

According to the police, Kumar came from an economically weak background, and his father works as a rickshaw driver.

Family members informed police that he had developed a drug addiction during his teenage years and was admitted to the rehabilitation centre for treatment.

A case was registered, and an investigation was taken up.

The officer said that a team was constituted immediately to identify and apprehend the accused.

Acting swiftly, the police found the accused, identified as Arun Joshi (27), present at the spot and took him into custody.

Joshi, a resident of Tri Nagar, was also undergoing treatment at the same de-addiction centre, police said.

The weapon of offence -- a blood-stained knife -- was recovered from his possession.

During interrogation, Joshi disclosed that he had a quarrel with Kumar a few days prior to the incident, they said, adding that the altercation escalated after Kumar hurled some abusive words at him, following which Joshi attacked him to take revenge.