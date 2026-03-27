Delhi court sends two men to 11-day NIA custody for murder of Bangladeshi activist

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has sent two men accused of killing Bangladeshi political activist Osman Hadi to 11-day NIA custody. The daylight murder of Hadi had sparked widespread violence in Bangladesh.

The two Bangladesh nationals, Faisal Karim Masud alias Rahul (37) and Alamgir Hossain (34), residents of Patuakhali and Dhaka, were arrested by the West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) on the intervening night of March 7 and 8 after being apprehended in Bongaon, North 24 Parganas district. They were brought to Delhi on a transit remand by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on March 23 and produced before the court the next day.

During proceedings on Tuesday, Special Public Prosecutor Rahul Tyagi sought NIA custody, citing the need for a detailed probe to uncover the entire conspiracy. Allowing the plea, Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma sent them to NIA custody for 11 days.

Earlier, the STF had stated that the accused, involved in serious crimes including extortion and murder in Bangladesh, had illegally entered India via Meghalaya. The two were intercepted while attempting to cross back into Bangladesh through Bongaon. Hadi, a student leader and spokesperson of the Inquilab Mancha in Bangladesh, was shot on December 12, 2025, in Dhaka and later flown to Singapore for treatment, where he died on December 18.

Entered India illegaly

Earlier, the STF had stated that the accused, involved in serious crimes including extortion and murder in Bangladesh, had illegally entered India via Meghalaya. The two were intercepted while attempting to cross back into Bangladesh.