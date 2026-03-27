Delhi government hikes commercial LPG supply to 50%

NEW DELHI: Responding to directives from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the Delhi government has increased commercial LPG cylinder allocation from 20% to 50% of average daily consumption—from 1,800 to 4,500 cylinders per day.

The enhanced supply, effective immediately, covers essential services, hotels, industries, and migrant labourers to ensure uninterrupted availability.

Food & Supplies Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on said, “We thank the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi for this timely increase. Delhiites will face no hurdles in commercial LPG supply.”

The revised policy divides distribution into seven priority categories. Essential services and government institutions get 225 cylinders each, while hotels, restaurants, and dairies receive 3,375 cylinders. Caterers, sports facilities, and others are allocated 225 cylinders each, industrial units get 45 cylinders, and migrant labourers receive 684 cylinders equivalent.