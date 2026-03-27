Delhi government schools barred from making reels, short videos during class hours

NEW DELHI: In an effort apparently aimed at upholding academic integrity and maintaining discipline, the government has directed all schools to ensure that students, teachers and staff do not create reels or short videos during school hours.

The directive emphasises that academic work, discipline or dignity of institutions should not be hampered by such activities. In a circular issued on Wednesday, the Directorate of Education (DoE) took a serious view of this trend of students creating short videos on school premises for entertainment. It stressed that school heads should strictly prohibit such practices during class hours. The circular unequivocally stated that the generation of non-academic content on school grounds is not allowed.

However, the creation of educational or culturally relevant content, if previously approved and supervised by teachers, is still permissible. This move emphasises the importance of education over entertainment in schools.

The directive underlined that any activity disrupting the teaching-learning process or distracting students must be prohibited, decorum and dignity of institutions should be maintained and the focus should remain on education.

However, the department said content related to “academic, cultural or awareness themes may be created” with prior approval of the competent authority and under a teacher’s supervision, while ensuring that academic activities are not interrupted and students’ safety and privacy are safeguarded.

It also said that no inappropriate, non-academic or promotional material should be recorded on school premises.

“All school heads have been instructed to disseminate these directions among staff and students and ensure strict compliance, warning that any violation of the instructions will be viewed seriously,” it stated and marked the matter as “most urgent.”