Delhi Police to probe driver’s conduct in Karol Bagh bus crash that killed two

NEW DELHI: Police will look into the conduct of the driver, who was behind the wheel of the speeding tourist bus that overturned while taking a sharp turn in Karol Bagh here, by recording the statements of injured passengers, an official said on Thursday.

Two people were killed and 23 others injured in the accident near Hanuman Mandir in central Delhi in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. All the injured, including the driver of the Jaipur-Delhi tourist bus, have since been discharged after treatment.

A senior police officer said the role of bystanders and the prompt response of police personnel helped prevent further casualties. “A police officer present near the spot stopped a passing JCB machine to help lift the overturned bus, while bystanders placed cement boulders underneath it to create space for people to be rescued,” he said.

“Their timely help saved crucial minutes and all passengers were rescued within 15 minutes,” the officer said.

Police said statements of all passengers will be recorded, with particular focus on those seated at the rear of the bus. “Passengers sitting at the back are more likely to feel the impact of rash and high-speed driving. Their accounts will help ascertain the driver’s behaviour during the journey,” another officer said.

Delhi Police said it will intensify surveillance on routes used by tourist buses entering the national capital, especially the ones that arrive late night. Senior officers have been directed to deploy personnel and enhance monitoring to ensure swift response in case of emergencies. “We will maintain strict vigil on all entry routes of tourist sleeper buses so that immediate assistance can be provided if required,” a senior officer said. Teams will also check compliance with safety norms, particularly the availability and functionality of emergency exits.