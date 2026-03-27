Delhi PWD Minister Verma shares 'Dhurandhar 3' video, alleges lavish spending in Kejriwal’s Sheesh Mahal

NEW DELHI: Stepping up his attack on former CM Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma on Thursday shared a video titled ‘Dhurandhar 3—Delhi ke sabse bade Rehman Dakait ki kahani,’ presenting what he described as a factual account as controversy over Sheesh Mahal construction rages on.

Verma conducted an on-ground walkthrough of the bungalow at 6 Flagstaff Road, associated with Kejriwal. The visit, he said, was aimed at placing facts related to the matter before the public. He documented the entire premises through a comprehensive video walkthrough, showcasing interiors and key features.

Speaking during the visit, he said, “Delhi was promised politics of simplicity and honesty. People were told there would be no big bungalow and no lavish lifestyle. What is visible here today is completely different from those promises.”

The bungalow reflects extensive use of high-end materials, luxury fittings and advanced automation. From the entrance to the upper levels, the scale of spending is visible across every section. During the walkthrough, several high-value installations were highlighted, including a modular kitchen estimated at around Rs 1.5 crore, a chimney costing nearly Rs 5 lakh, premium chandeliers valued up to Rs 88 lakh, curtains worth approximately Rs 95 lakh, and television units reportedly costing up to Rs 28 lakh. The property also includes a jacuzzi worth RS 6 lakh and a sauna room costing nearly Rs 10 lakh.