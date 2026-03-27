Delhi records 34.8°C, above normal; rain forecast fails to materialise

NEW DELHI: The capital on Thursday recorded a maximum temperature of 34.8 degrees Celsius, 3.3 notches above the season’s average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The minimum temperature settled at 19.2 degrees Celsius.

However, despite the weather department’s prediction of a spell of very light rain or drizzle accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and winds, no rainfall activity was recorded till late evening. The IMD had predicted light rains with thunderstorms and wind speeds between 20-30 kmph and 40 kmph during the evening to night.

According to the IMD predictions, the national capital is likely to witness a thunderstorm with rains and gusty winds on Friday.

The minimum temperature is expected to settle between 19 and 21 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is expected to hover between 29 and 31 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

On the air quality front, Delhi’s Air Quality Index stood at 185, in the ‘moderate’ category as of 4 pm on Thursday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.