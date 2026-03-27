Flyers upset over delay in shuttle bus arrival after flight reaches Delhi, Air India blames airport operator

NEW DELHI: An Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi on Friday got delayed by over 30 minutes en route. Adding to the agony of the flyers was the delay in arrival of the shuttle bus at the Indira Gandhi International Airport to transport them from the aircraft to the terminal. Air India and the airport blamed each other over the mismanagement.

Flight AI 2379 took off from Phuket International Airport at 9.27 am, 17 minutes behind schedule. It was scheduled to reach IGIA at 12.25 pm but reached only by 12.55 pm, according to flight tracking platform FlightStats.

An upset passenger took to X to highlight the delay in the flight. He posted, “Just what’s this chaos, Air India. AI 2379 arrives 40 minutes late in Delhi and now we are told there’re no buses available. Does anybody feel responsible for the time and opportunity loss for so many people? This is fully within your control and pure incompetence. Hopeless…”

He went on to state in another tweet that a majority of his past dozen arrivals at airports in the country were by bus (shuttle) and told Air India to get safe and stable step-ladders and decent buses and run them on time. “This is awful mismanagement,” he charged.