Kejriwal hits back at minister Parvesh Verma over ‘Dhurandhar 3’ video, accuses govt of neglecting Delhi issues

NEW DELHI: Hours after Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma shared a video titled ‘Dhurandhar 3—Delhi ke sabse bade Rehman Dakait ki kahani’ to target former CM Arvind Kejriwal over the Sheesh Mahal construction, the latter took to X to hit back.

“Look at how these people have made the lives of Delhi’s residents miserable. They have ruined Delhi. In one year of their government, they have done only three things—abuse Kejriwal, abuse Kejriwal more, and hurl the vilest abuses at Kejriwal.

They came to power by abusing me, and for the next four years, they will only abuse me,” Kejriwal wrote in a tweet, adding, “They don’t know how to run the government, nor do they have the intent to do so. The people of Delhi feel cheated after voting for them.”

Kejriwal further took potshots at the Rekha Gupta government by highlighting how “Delhi residents are struggling for essential services” amid the cooking gas cylinder crisis.