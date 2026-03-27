LGBTQ community protests in Delhi as Parliament clears Transgender Amendment Bill

NEW DELHI: Several members of the queer community and their allies in Delhi staged a protest at Jantar Mantar on Thursday morning to raise their voices against the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026.

Both Houses of Parliament have passed the Bill, which seeks to introduce changes in the legal recognition of transgender persons and their right to self-identify, despite strong opposition from political parties and the LGBTQ community.

Holding placards and raising slogans, the protesters expressed concern that the Bill, which now awaits the President’s assent before becoming law, poses a serious threat to the rights of transgender persons as recognised under previous legal frameworks.

On Wednesday, Parliament passed the Bill to amend the existing law on the protection and rights of transgender persons, with the Rajya Sabha giving its approval. The legislation proposes excluding sexual orientations from the ambit of the statute. The Lok Sabha had passed the Bill on Tuesday.

The Bill, which seeks to amend the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, also provides for graded punishment based on the severity of harm inflicted on transgender individuals. Additionally, it aims to offer a more precise definition of the term “transgender” while excluding “different sexual orientations and self-perceived sexual identities” from the scope of the law.