Over 450 LPG cylinders seized in crackdown in Delhi, agency owner booked

NEW DELHI: In a crackdown on alleged black marketing amid LPG shortage concerns, Delhi Police have seized over 450 cylinders and booked a gas agency owner in Ranhola, officials said.

A senior police officer said that a tip-off was received regarding the illegal hoarding of LPG cylinders in Ranhola, following which a team was formed under the supervision of ACP Raj Kumar.

“A raid was conducted at a gas agency in Ranhola village where its owner, Susheel Kumar Singhal, a resident of Nihal Vihar, was found engaged in the illegal hoarding of LPG cylinders,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Harsh Indora said. The Food Supply Officer (FSO) was called to the spot and took necessary action as per prescribed rules and procedures. The recovered cylinders were later handed over to the sales area manager of the gas company.

A case under Section 7 of the Essential Commodities Act and Section 61(2) of the BNS has been registered, and an investigation has been initiated. A total of 459 empty commercial cylinders were recovered during the raid, the DCP added.

Police said the accused, being the owner of an LPG agency, misused his position and control over stock to indulge in illegal hoarding and black marketing. Instead of adhering to regulations, he allegedly accumulated a large number of cylinders without lawful authorisation.

Taking advantage of disruptions in supply and the demand-supply gap, he deliberately withheld cylinders to create artificial scarcity. The stock was intended to be sold in the open market at inflated prices while being disguised as regular inventory to avoid detection. Police said the prompt action prevented unlawful profiteering and ensured availability of essential resources to the public at regulated prices.