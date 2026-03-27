Sonia Gandhi stable, responding well to treatment: Hospital

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi is responding well to treatment for a systemic infection and continues to remain under medical supervision at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, hospital authorities said on Thursday.

According to hospital Chairman Dr Ajay Swaroop, Gandhi, who was admitted on the night of March 24, is being treated with antibiotics for the infection and is responding well to the therapy. Additionally, she is under the care of a team of senior doctors who are closely monitoring her condition, he said.

Sources also said that Gandhi is likely to remain under observation at the hospital for a couple of more days as a precautionary measure. Her condition is stable, the hospital authorities added.

The 79-year-old leader was admitted at around 10:22 pm on Tuesday after developing a fever, with sources earlier stating that her illness was due to a change in the weather.

This is the second time this year that the senior Congress leader has been admitted to the Delhi hospital. Earlier, she was brought to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in January 2026 as she was suffering from a chronic cough. She was kept under observation, received antibiotics and supportive medications, and her condition was later reported to be stable.

Admitted on Tuesday

The 79-year-old leader was admitted at around 10:22 pm on Tuesday after developing a fever, with sources earlier stating that her illness was due to a change in weather. This is the second time this year that the senior Congress leader has been admitted to the Delhi hospital.