Three juveniles stab teen to death in Delhi's Dayalpur area over bullying

NEW DELHI: A 16-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death by three juveniles in northeast Delhi’s Dayalpur area. It was reported that the victim used to bully one of the juveniles, following which they assaulted him with a knife, police said on Thursday.

Police received information about the stabbing on Wednesday at Dayalpur. On reaching street number-13, Nehru Vihar, an injured boy was found lying unconscious. He was immediately taken to JPC Hospital, where he was declared dead. The body was sent to GTB Hospital for post-mortem, a senior police officer said.

During the preliminary inquiry, it was revealed that the boy had been stabbed by three individuals. A case under Sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the BNS was registered at Dayalpur police station, and investigation was initiated.

The forensic team inspected the spot and collected evidence. Later, police apprehended the three juveniles and recovered the knife used in the attack. The juveniles admitted that the deceased had been bullying one of them.

In another incident, four juveniles were apprehended for allegedly killing a 23-year-old man in northwest Delhi’s Bawana area. On January 28, a body was found in Bawana DSIIDC Sector-5, near UER-II. The deceased, identified as Vicky (23), had his throat slit with a sharp object.

Following a tip-off on March 24, police arrested four juveniles and recovered the murder weapon. The juveniles stated that a scuffle between the deceased and one of them led to the killing.