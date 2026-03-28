AIIMS Delhi surgeons remove 21.8-kg uterine sarcoma tumour in high-risk operation

NEW DELHI: Doctors at AIIMS Delhi’s Dr B R Ambedkar Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital (BRA-IRCH) removed a 21.8-kg tumour from a 46-year-old woman diagnosed with advanced uterine sarcoma this week.

The woman, a resident of Delhi, who was also recently diagnosed with diabetes and hypertension, had endured progressive abdominal fullness for four months, followed by severe distension, pain, and functional limitations over the last three months.

However, she reported no bowel or bladder issues. After receiving initial symptomatic treatment, she had to go through evaluation and was found to have a gigantic mass filling her entire abdomen and pelvis, Dr M D Ray, a professor in the Department of Surgical Oncology at Dr BRA-IRCH said.

“On examination, we found a tumour measuring approximately 45 cm, occupying the whole abdomen,” he said. He said the growing mass was compressing vital organs like the kidneys and ureters, risking renal failure within a month or two. It also triggered lower back pain, walking difficulties, and respiratory distress.

On March 23, the team performed an exploratory laparotomy, which revealed the tumour’s origin in the uterus. Surgeons excised the uterus, ovaries, fallopian tubes, and the enormous tumour in a gruelling five-hour procedure.

Procedure lasted five hours

A team performed an exploratory laparotomy, which revealed the tumour’s origin in the uterus. Surgeons excised the uterus, ovaries, fallopian tubes, and the enormous tumour in a gruelling five-hour procedure