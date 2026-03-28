Café Monique’s artful summer specials

This seems to be the story of all afternoons at Café Monique. But especially on one’s visit to check out the summer specials at the outlet in The Manor at the end of a cul de sac in Friends Colony, the overall picture is one of harmony. Of blue with white, colours of the French national flag, finding its echo in the white and blue tableware, the blue cups against the white tiles and the chairs outside on the patio.

The menu, too, is harmonised to the season, a summer in transition.

There are also no grandmother versus grandmother tussles presented on the plate at this patisserie. If there is the picture of one grandmother up in the café—Monique, French chef Maxime Montay’s maternal grandmother after whom the café is named, and who has inspired much of the menu here —the influences of his father’s mum are also felt.