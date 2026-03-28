CAG flags staff shortages, fund lapses and infrastructure gaps in Delhi govt universities

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Assembly on Friday tabled the CAG report on the functioning of city government universities. The report examines the period from April 2018 to March 2023 and covers Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), Delhi Technological University (DTU) and Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU).

It records several irregularities in academic and administrative matters, audit-related findings, recognition and affiliation processes of universities, human resource management, infrastructure facilities, financial management, and internal controls. The report contains audit comments on financial management, human resource management and infrastructure facilities.

Investment of CPF funds by GSIPU was not in accordance with the pattern of investment specified by the government. It also suffered a loss of interest of Rs 2.11 crore due to the delay in the investment of surplus funds during 2018-23.

The Dwarka campus of GGSIPU (March 2022 to April 2023) and the Rohini campus of DTU (January 2022 to July 2023) did not avail the rebate amounting to Rs 4.66 crore available on DJB water bills, despite having functional rainwater harvesting (RWH) systems and sewage treatment plants (STP).