Commercial LPG allocation hiked to 70 per cent in Delhi: Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa

NEW DELHI: Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Friday said the government has increased commercial LPG allocation to 70% of previous levels, easing concerns among industries and eateries, while asserting that there is no shortage in the city.

The revised order, issued by the Delhi government following directives from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, raises LPG supply by 20 percentage points over the earlier 50% cap. This translates to a daily availability of about 6,300 cylinders of 19 kg against the normal consumption of 9,000 cylinders, an official statement said.

Sirsa, who holds the food and supplies portfolio, among others, said the allocation gives priority to labour-intensive industries such as steel, automobile, textile, chemicals and plastics, where LPG use cannot be replaced by piped natural gas.

These sectors have been allotted 1,800 cylinders per day, accounting for 28.5% of the total supply, Sirsa further said.