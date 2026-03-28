Days after being asked to vacate its Lutyens’ office, Congress set to get relief

NEW DELHI: A day before the deadline to vacate its long-time headquarters at 24, Akbar Road, the Congress may receive a last-minute reprieve from the eviction notice, sources said.
This comes days after the Directorate of Estates issued the notice directing the party to vacate the iconic Lutyens’ bungalow by March 28, following its shift to the new headquarters, Indira Bhawan, on January 15 last year.
Notably, the notice also covers the Indian Youth Congress office at 5, Raisina Road.
Sources indicated that the reprieve came after senior Congress leaders engaged in back-channel discussions with the government, securing temporary relief. They said the party can now keep the office for six months. Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and senior leader Ajay Maken were reportedly among those involved in these discussions with government representatives.
The party is also expected to explore accommodation options for at least senior leaders and former chief ministers, including Gehlot, Charanjit Singh Channi, Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath, who are eligible for official residences in the Lutyens’ zone. Once allotted, the Congress may consider operating its office from one of these residences as an interim arrangement.
Sources said the party will continue to pursue legal options regarding the eviction order. A team led by Rajya Sabha MP and senior Supreme Court lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi is examining the matter.
Although various Congress frontal organisations, including the Mahila Congress and the Youth Congress, were expected to shift to the new premises after the inauguration of Indira Bhawan at 9A, Kotla Marg, many continue to operate from the old offices.
As per the rules of the Directorate of Estates under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, political parties cannot retain multiple government-allocated properties in the Lutyens’ Bungalow Zone. Once allotted a permanent office or land, they are required to vacate any earlier or temporary accommodation, the rules state.
Sonia may be discharged from hospital soon
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s health is showing steady improvement, and she will be discharged from the hospital within one to two days, her doctors said on Friday. The 79-year-old was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Tuesday night after developing a fever.