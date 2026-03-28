Days after being asked to vacate its Lutyens’ office, Congress set to get relief

NEW DELHI: A day before the deadline to vacate its long-time headquarters at 24, Akbar Road, the Congress may receive a last-minute reprieve from the eviction notice, sources said.

This comes days after the Directorate of Estates issued the notice directing the party to vacate the iconic Lutyens’ bungalow by March 28, following its shift to the new headquarters, Indira Bhawan, on January 15 last year.

Notably, the notice also covers the Indian Youth Congress office at 5, Raisina Road.

Sources indicated that the reprieve came after senior Congress leaders engaged in back-channel discussions with the government, securing temporary relief. They said the party can now keep the office for six months. Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and senior leader Ajay Maken were reportedly among those involved in these discussions with government representatives.

The party is also expected to explore accommodation options for at least senior leaders and former chief ministers, including Gehlot, Charanjit Singh Channi, Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath, who are eligible for official residences in the Lutyens’ zone. Once allotted, the Congress may consider operating its office from one of these residences as an interim arrangement.